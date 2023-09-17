On Saturday evening, the footpath pavement slab over a roadside drain collapsed at P K Road in Mulund

Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article Mumbai: Footpath collapses in Mulund x 00:00

On Saturday evening, the footpath pavement slab over a roadside drain collapsed at P K Road in Mulund. According to the civic body, on Sunday, a team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started work on the temporary preparation of the slab.

As per the locals, the incident happened around 7:30 PM on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few two-wheelers got trapped due to the incident.

Rajesh Chavan, a resident said BMC constructed this pavement slab at least one and a half decades ago. After this, the BMC just removed paver blocks and installed new ones.

"Never BMC repaired the full slab. This area has a high footfall. There was a possibility of an accident as most pedestrians use this footpath," said Chavan.

"At least now BMC should repair properly," he added.

Mid-day tried reaching out to Ajay Patane, the assistant municipal commissioner of BMC's T ward for comment.