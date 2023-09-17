Breaking News
Mumbai: Footpath collapses in Mulund

Mumbai: Footpath collapses in Mulund

Updated on: 17 September,2023 09:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

On Saturday evening, the footpath pavement slab over a roadside drain collapsed at P K Road in Mulund

Mumbai: Footpath collapses in Mulund

Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Mumbai: Footpath collapses in Mulund
On Saturday evening, the footpath pavement slab over a roadside drain collapsed at P K Road in Mulund. According to the civic body, on Sunday, a team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started work on the temporary preparation of the slab.


As per the locals, the incident happened around 7:30 PM on Saturday.


A few two-wheelers got trapped due to the incident.


Rajesh Chavan, a resident said BMC constructed this pavement slab at least one and a half decades ago. After this, the BMC just removed paver blocks and installed new ones.

"Never BMC repaired the full slab. This area has a high footfall. There was a possibility of an accident as most pedestrians use this footpath," said Chavan.

"At least now BMC should repair properly," he added.

Mid-day tried reaching out to Ajay Patane, the assistant municipal commissioner of BMC's T ward for comment. 

mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation mulund maharashtra

