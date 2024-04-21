Mumbai: Forest dept in Vasai asks public to not panic about loose leopard

Officials say efforts are on to avoid conflict

Banners put up by the forest dept warning locals of the leopard

While there have been speculations among the public in Vasai if an errant leopard is still around, a forest department staff member, requesting anonymity, told mid-day that the animal has been caught on cameras that have been installed and authorities are taking best possible efforts to prevent any human-wildlife conflict. The Forest Department officials have appealed to the people to not panic or believe in rumours that local news channels are spreading through social media channels.

A Forest Department official said, “Some people and a local media channel are spreading rumours saying that the forest department is not doing anything. The forest department is closely monitoring the activity of the leopard using camera traps and live cameras. All proactive measures needed at the moment are being followed. By maligning the leopard, the media platform is creating panic which can be dangerous for the safety of the leopard.”

Few days ago, the image of the leopard that was photographed in the camera trap near Vasai Fort, was matched with the forest department database and it was revealed that it had escaped from Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. Officials from the Forest Department told mid-day that it was a male leopard. Along with them, other researchers are also trying to find out the probable route or path the leopard might have taken to reach Vasai Fort.