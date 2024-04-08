Maharashtra: Why is big cat still roaming free in Vasai?

Activists blame forest department for delay in setting up traps and cages, as neighbourhood continues to reel under fear

The area near Vasai fort where the leopard was first spotted on March 29

Vasai residents have been living in fear of a leopard Activists allege that the range forest officer of Mandvi has failed to take prompt action Activist asked why the forest department took eight days to install two cages

Vasai residents have been living in fear of a leopard whose movements have been noticed by many people over the past 10 days. Activists allege that the range forest officer of Mandvi has failed to take prompt action to ensure the big cat is captured.



Local healthcare activist Rajendra Dhage asked why the forest department took eight days to install two cages to trap the leopard. “Is the process of installing cages to trap wild cat so slow? Are human lives not important for forest officials? I have been told that the local forest officials had not sought permission from their higher-ups in Nagpur to install cages to trap the leopard. If this is true, a thorough department investigation is needed as the lives of humans are in danger until the big cat is caught.”



Marks that are believed to be the big cat’s pawprints. Pics/Hanif Patel

The leopard was first noticed near the ruins of Vasai fort on March 29, but the forest department installed two cages to trap the leopard on April 6. “Why did it take eight days? Who should be held accountable for this red-tapism?” asked Dhage.

According to a source, local forest officials did not inform their seniors in Nagpur as they assumed they were occupied with election duties. The big cat seems to have travelled from the closest forest, Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, where encroachment and other illegal practices are allegedly witnessed. An activist accused the forest department of turning a blind eye to such activities, which disturb leopards’ natural habitat.

Residents are angry

Nearly 12,000 residents live in Killabandar and Pachubandar, two villages near Vasai fort where the leopard is believed to have been hiding. Nearly 15 to 20 forest officials as well as NGO workers are camping in the area where a few of them were also seen conducting night patrolling to protect residents after sunset.



The leopard is believed to be near Vasai fort

“The forest department conducted a meeting with villagers on April 2 where they told us that, according to the law and the rules of the forest department, they cannot catch the leopard from the fort and put it in a cage and take it to the sanctuary. They had told us that permission is needed from the head office of forest department in Nagpur to capture this leopard and it is not easily obtained,” said Valentine Mirchi, a social activist.

He added, “We had a heated argument with the forest officials in the last meeting. Residents, who’ve been living in terror for the past 10 days, lost their cool and vented their ire. They demanded that the leopard be captured speedily.”



The forest department conducted a meeting with the villagers on April 2

Student recalls incident

A college-going student Ashish Thathare had noticed a leopard on March 29 when it injured a motorcyclist on the road. “I saw the leopard and an injured biker. We rushed to rescue the biker and took him to a nearby hospital. I have also taken photographs of the pawprints of the leopard from the spot where the big cat is believed to have been roaming,” Thathare told mid-day.

Those residing around the fort have been facing difficulties reaching home at dusk. “The main road leading to our villages is shut after 6 pm and it is reopened by the forest department at 7.30 am the following day,” said Mirchi. “Those who come home late evening or at night, have to take a different route for which autorickshaw drivers demand extra money. The leopard needs to be trapped soon,” Mirchi added.

The authorities keep watch at Vasai fort road. Pics/Hanif Patel

Meanwhile, Dhage said, “The Vasai fort is spread across 121 acres and surrounded by a dense forest and villages. Why do the forest officials not fly drones to trap the wild cat? They do not seem serious about catching it.” He added, “We, the residents of Vasai, are ready to extend any support to forest officials. The big cat has already eaten over a dozen street dogs and other animals and is now believed to be either sleeping on a tree or inside a cave on the fort premises. It would be better if the forest officials permit us to help them catch the big cat before it is too late.” mid-day tried to reach out to Shweta Ade, the range forest officer, Mandvi, but she remained unavailable for comment.

April 6

Day 2 cages were installed

March 29

Day big cat was first spotted