Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort

ASI claims increased vehicular traffic in the region due to boat services will affect the structure, wants services to stop

Pic/Getty Images

Leopard sightings near the remains of Vasai fort has brought about a cold war Since Friday, over a dozen stray dogs and three goats have been missing in the area RoRo boat services are likely to face difficulties soon as the ASI has raised valid point

Leopard sightings near the remains of the 16th-century Vasai fort has brought about a cold war involving the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) over the alleged cascading effect of traffic caused by the recently launched Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) boat services between Vasai and Bhayandar.

Since Friday, over a dozen stray dogs and three goats have been missing in the area where the big cat was spotted, said a fisherman from Vasai Koliwada Panchubandar, Valentine Mirchi, adding that the growls of the leopard was heard emanating from the ruins of the fort, “but officials seem least concerned about caging the big cat and they are fighting over RoRo services.”

ASI’s point

The RoRo boat services are likely to face difficulties soon as the ASI has raised a valid point about safeguard the centrally protected monument whose structures are likely to get damaged due to the sudden increase of vehicular movement and vibrations.



The ruins of Vasai fort, a centrally protected monument

The ASI has been planning to install a gate on the Vasai fort road through which only visitors will be admitted. At present, the Vasai fort road, which is the property of the ASI, is being used by everyone, including RoRo passengers. Sources in the ASI’s Vasai sub-circle told mid-day that nearly 10 security personnel, who work in shifts, have been deployed with the barricades to stop vehicular movement on the road.

MMB officials’ claims

Sources in the MMB alleged that ASI officials in Vasai were unhappy with the RoRo boat services. “They want us to stop the RoRo services, which have given a major boost to the local tourism industry. ASI officials, citing the possible damage caused by traffic to the fort, have visited our office many times of late to stop the boat services. However, we can’t do this without getting our seniors’ permission,” said an MMB official at Vasai port.



Reserve forest land that has been allegedly encroached upon, according to activists. Pics/Hanif Patel

The official added, “After a leopard was sighted near the fort, the ASI installed barricades on the road, preventing RoRo passengers from going to the Vasai jetty in their vehicles. ASI officials have been telling the passengers that the services had been suspended temporarily as a big cat had been spotted in the area. But, the services haven’t been suspended at all,” said the official at Vasai port.

ASI’s letter

mid-day has learnt that the ASI wrote a letter to the port inspector, Vasai, raising concerns. In the letter, dated March 15, Kailash Shinde, conservation assistant, Vasai sub-circle, ASI, said, “Vasai fort is a centrally protected monument which comes under ASI and any kind of activity which may cause to damage it, is not allowed as it is against the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR), 1958.”

“The recently launched ferry services are becoming the reason of rapid increase in traffic and transportation on Vasai fort road, which is generally used for visitors. Due to permission of carrying vehicles in the ferry (sic), many vehicles are passing through Vasai fort road and a long line of vehicles can be seen on the road,” reads the letter.

“Vibrations due to the regular transportation of the vehicles may become cause of damage to the monuments in Vasai fort. And also, it may cause traffic jams and accidents in future. Also, due to existence of jetty near Vasai fort, it can be the reason of illegal activities in the fort. It is becoming the reason of reducing the importance of centrally protected monument. This road is the property of ASI and can’t be used other than visitors (sic),” reads the letter, a copy of which is in mid-day’s possession.

Forest department meet with Vasai residents on Tuesday

“No prior correspondence was done with this office about the launching of ferry services. Prior information and permission were necessary as the route of jetty passes through Vasai fort road. Therefore, you are hereby informed to stop the ferry services immediately as a gate is going to be installed on the road in upcoming days and no one will be allowed other than visitors to pass through the road,” the letter reads.

“A letter was issued to the chief executive officer of MMB on March 3 but no action has been taken till now. If it is not stopped immediately, it will be considered as the violation of AMASR Act, 1958 and necessary action will be taken as per section 30 (A) [Punishment for construction, etc., in prohibited area] of the Act,” warned the ASI official in the letter, which has been copied to the Superintending Archaeologist, Mumbai Circle in Mumbai and Suvarndurg Shipping and Marine Services Private Limited.

BoardSpeak

When contacted the CEO of MMB, Maanikrao Gursal, said, “Our chief engineer is working on the issue to arrive at a possible solution.” The managing director of Suvarndurg Shipping and Marine Services Private Limited, Dr Yogesh Mokal told mid-day, “The MMB had taken the ASI’s permission before a jetty was made at Vasai port. Yet the ASI wants us to stop the RoRo boat services, which connects the two cities.”

“The RoRo boat services have been giving a strong boost to the tourism industry, and on the weekend, many visitors travel from Bhayandar to see the fort. Yet they want to suspend RoRo services. Their officials have set up barricades discouraging RoRo passengers from heading to Vasai port,” Dr Mokal added.

Encroachment menace

It is assumed that the big cat travelled from the Tungareshwar jungle along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway to the fort area. A local social activist, Mujeeb Khan, alleged that natural habitats are disturbed by the rampant encroachments and mining mafia on the reserve forest land and officials are turning a blind eye to this, “which speaks volumes about corruption”.

“I have written to all the forest officials, Palghar collector and Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation about the illegal construction and encroachment on the reserve forest land in Nalasopara, Pelhar and other nearby places. But the graft-ridden departments fail to take action against the illegal constructions,” Khan told mid-day.

“Above all, the mining mafia has been razing the hills and mountains where huts and shanties are being constructed. Who permitted them? If the natural dwelling spaces are encroached upon by the humans, big cats will naturally enter residential areas,” he added.

Vasaikars’ fears

Residents are worried as the leopard is yet to be caught by the forest department. “On Tuesday evening, the forest officials called for a meeting with locals, who have been stressed since Friday. It has been five days, but the big cat has not been caught. The forest officials have to say that they need to have permission from their higher-ups to cage the big cat,” said Mirchi, the fisherman. “The forest officials were trying to convince us that the life of the leopard is very important. What about the life of human beings? Are the officials waiting for the leopard to attack residents of Vasai? It has six days, and the leopard is yet to be caught. Are the forest officials so inept?” Mirchi said.

Mar 29

Day leopard was first spotted