Her tactics have become a big headache for law enforcement agencies who say taking action against minors makes their job tricky

Ganesh, elder son of Sharda Gopi Banjara (right). Pics/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article How Vasai’s narco queen uses kiddie peddlers as shields x 00:00

A middle-aged woman has been giving sleepless nights to cops in Nalasopara East, where she runs a drug business. Approximately two dozen cases have been registered at Tulinj and Achole police stations against the narco queen Sharda Gopi Banjara and her family, including her husband and two children. Sharda, in her early 50s, has earned the moniker ‘Pudi’ in recent years for packaging small packets containing ganja or marijuana to discreetly sell for quick profits.

Although law enforcement agencies claim to be vigilant in combating the drug menace, the sale of drugs is expected to increase ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Despite the tight vigilance of local police in Vasai taluka, the drug queen ‘Pudi’ has been recruiting underage children to peddle small packets of ganja, which her husband fetches from Nashik, said a senior police officer requesting anonymity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides using underage children to peddle drugs, Pudi also conceals a few packets in her undergarments, said an officer, who added, “We need a female officer to frisk her body. But it’s not always possible to have one available. Consequently, she roams fearlessly in the area, disposing of drug packets by the time we arrange for a female officer.”



Sharda and her husband source ganja from Nashik. Representation pic

“Her husband Gopi owns a taxi. We have learned that Gopi fetches the ganja from Nashik in the same taxi, but he is smart enough to dodge police crackdowns,” said the officer. Banjara’s two sons, Ganesh and Krishna. “The mastermind behind the drug business is Sharda alias Pudi, who has been adopting all methods to sustain her operations. Initially, she would involve her children when they were underage.

Now, both her sons are adults—the elder one is 22 years old,” said the police. “One small packet, colloquially known as ‘pudi,’ contains 15 grams of ganja, which sells for Rs 300. So, she sells around 2 kg of ganja every day in Vasai taluka,” said another officer.

“The addicts walk to her house in Alkapuri area of Nalasopara East, but the ‘pudi’ is delivered at a different location by the underage boy to avoid any suspicion. Above all, we have to think twice before taking action against the minors, or else we will face the court’s brickbats,” said another officer from Tulinj police station.

“The drug queen has become a big headache for us,” said a source in the police department regarding the MBVV police’s decision to extern her. “Achole police have externed the drug queen’s elder son Ganesh,” said an officer, emphasising the need to maintain law and order, especially with elections approaching.

“Externment is the biggest punishment for these drug traffickers because it is essential to break their network,” said another officer. “Every night, one team visits Banjara’s house to catch Ganesh,” said an officer from Achole police station, highlighting their efforts to apprehend him. “The Anti Narcotic Cell at MBVV police have registered NDPS cases against Banjaras,” said an officer, expressing concern over her resilience despite legal actions.

A senior police officer said, “The ganja seized from Banjaras in previous instances is predominantly cultivated in Chopda town of Jalgaon district, where a specific community is known for its cultivation. The drug network is huge as ganja must have been transported by some other drug traffickers from Chopda town to Nashik, where Banjaras generally go to fetch the drug consignment.”

25

Approx no of cases against Sharda