The man had coerced the girl to run away with him on Valentine’s Day, following which cops launched massive manhunt

The accused boyfriend would always kill time playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) games among his friends

Mumbai: PUBG addiction lands man, 24, who eloped with minor girl in cop net

An individual’s addiction to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, a fight-for-survival mobile game popularly known as PUBG, was a crucial input for Manikpur police in Vasai to solve a missing-cum-kidnapping case of a minor girl, who eloped with her partner on Valentine’s Day.