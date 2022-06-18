Breaking News
Updated on: 18 June,2022 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

They had long demanded this status as the water body is a magnet for many species of birds

Mumbai: Forest tag for Lokhandwala lake, nature lovers rejoice

Spotbilled ducks in Lokhandwala Lake. Pic/Sunjoy Monga/Yuhina


In a big victory for bird and nature lovers fighting to save the famous Lokhandwala lake, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday instructed the Mangroves Cell to declare it a forest. The lake is a birding paradise, thanks to the sighting of several migratory and local  species there.

This World Environment Day, June 5, environmentalist and naturalist Sunjoy Monga had  also written a letter to Thackeray  and appealed to him to help save the Lokhandwala lake which is  spread over barely a few acres. Monga had also highlighted how the lake was literally assaulted by illegal fishing gangs who are at work the entire day, carrying away sacks full of fish. He had alleged that their actions have driven away most of the birds.




On Thursday Thackeray tweeted, “Held a meeting between @mybmc Revenue Dept officials and the Mangrove Cell officials to decide further course of action to protect Lokhandwala Lake. We also discussed the remaining portions of mangrove land that need to be declared and protected as mangrove reserves.”


world environment day aaditya thackeray wildlife lokhandwala mumbai news mumbai

