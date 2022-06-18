Mumbai: Forest tag for Lokhandwala lake, nature lovers rejoice

They had long demanded this status as the water body is a magnet for many species of birds

Spotbilled ducks in Lokhandwala Lake. Pic/Sunjoy Monga/Yuhina

In a big victory for bird and nature lovers fighting to save the famous Lokhandwala lake, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday instructed the Mangroves Cell to declare it a forest. The lake is a birding paradise, thanks to the sighting of several migratory and local species there.

This World Environment Day, June 5, environmentalist and naturalist Sunjoy Monga had also written a letter to Thackeray and appealed to him to help save the Lokhandwala lake which is spread over barely a few acres. Monga had also highlighted how the lake was literally assaulted by illegal fishing gangs who are at work the entire day, carrying away sacks full of fish. He had alleged that their actions have driven away most of the birds.

On Thursday Thackeray tweeted, “Held a meeting between @mybmc Revenue Dept officials and the Mangrove Cell officials to decide further course of action to protect Lokhandwala Lake. We also discussed the remaining portions of mangrove land that need to be declared and protected as mangrove reserves.”

Show full article