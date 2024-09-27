Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Former BMC staff members stage protest to save their homes in Goregaon

Updated on: 27 September,2024 11:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

These residences were initially provided to them on a "leave and license" basis rather than as official staff quarters; for decades, the residents have consistently paid rent to the BMC

Pic/Nikhil Jadhav

Former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff members are staging an important protest to save their homes in Goregaon West, which they have occupied since 1965.


These residences were initially provided to them on a "leave and license" basis rather than as official staff quarters. For decades, the residents have consistently paid rent to the BMC.


In 1989, the BMC Commissioner issued an order to deduct one-third of the residents' gratuity in exchange for permanent ownership of their homes. As a result, the Shraddha Co-operative Housing Society was formed and registered. However, despite the deductions, the BMC has continually delayed granting ownership. In 1997, instead of fulfilling their earlier commitment, the BMC demanded that the residents vacate their homes.


Over the years, these families have petitioned numerous political leaders, including a documented meeting with then-CM Devendra Fadnavis in 2018-19, but the BMC has taken no action to implement the agreed directives. Now spanning three generations, these families are facing the threat of eviction and have taken to the streets in large numbers to protest, seeking urgent intervention from the current Maharashtra Chief Minister and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

