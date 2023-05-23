Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi hospitalised, Uddhav Thackeray reaches hospital

Upon hearing about Manohar Joshi's health, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray rushed to Hinduja Hospital to meet him

Manohar Joshi. File Pic

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi and senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was on Tuesday shifted to a hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated on Monday night.

Manohar Joshi has been admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

In an official statement, PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre said that Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi is admitted in the hos[ital due to complications from a brain tumour, is stable, but continues to need critical management.

Meanwhile, Upon hearing about Manohar Joshi's health, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray rushed to Hinduja Hospital to meet him.

"Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray reached the hospital to meet former CM Manohar Joshi. At present, no medical bulletin related to his health has been released,: the ANI reported.

#WATCH | Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated. Uddhav Thackeray reaches the Hospital to meet him. pic.twitter.com/iqBJge6wQU — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

Manohar Joshi is one of the prominent leaders of the Shiv Sena. Manohar Joshi was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to the year 1999. Manohar Joshi was also the speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to the year 2004.

He became the first non-Congress Chief Minister of Maharashtra when the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition came to power in 1995.

Manohar Joshi is said to be one of the prominent leaders of Shiv Sena. He is also said to be one of the closest associates of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Manohar Joshi reportedly started his political career by getting elected to the Legislative Council of the state from Shiv Sena. He also held the post of Mayor of Mumbai from 1976 to 1977.

Manohar Joshi became the CM of Maharashtra in 1995 when the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance came to power. He has also held the post of Lok Sabha Speaker in the past. However, he has not been active in politics for some time now.