Mumbai: Employee of jeweller decamps with almost half kg gold, held from train in Bhusawal

The police with the recovered gold and accused. Pic/ Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police on Monday said that it was successful in detecting a case of gold theft within 14 hours of the crime and arresting the culprit along with the entire stolen property worth around Rs. 28 lakh.

According to the Mumbai Police, On May 21, the Kurla Police received a complaint of theft from a prominent jeweller in the city, dealing in making of mangalsutra and gold ornaments. In his complaint, the 50-year-old victim told the police that one of his employees was missing with gold jewellery weighing around 498 grams valuing Rs. 28 lakh.

On his complaint, the Kurla Police registered a case and formed a team to investigate the matter. The team began to track the missing employee and found that he had boarded a long distance train. Suspecting that the suspect might be fleeing to his native place in Hubli in West Bengal, the team of police officials began to check the available technical clues and began to locate the suspect's location that was initially found at railway station, the police said.

"The team found his location at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Sunday afternoon. The team checked for the long distance trains that were scheduled to depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and got information that Patna Express was to depart at the the timing his location was traced to the railway station," an official said.

The police said, after it was confirmed that the suspect had boarded the train, the officials from Kurla Police informed the railway police officials and shared his picture with the cops. The train had by that time reached Bhusawal in Maharashtra. The railway police official immediately responded with the action and nabbed the suspect from the train at Bhusawal station.

"When the suspect was checked by the railway police officials, the gold was found on him. He was later handed over to the Kurla Police for further action," the official added.

The accused was identified as Sudam Samanta, 21. The police officials recovered 100 per cent stolen property from him. He was booked under section 408 of the IPC, the police said.