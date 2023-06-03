Breaking News
Mumbai: Four booked for producing fake certificates to get police jobs

Updated on: 03 June,2023 10:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

According to police sources, these four accused have successfully completed and passed their physical as well as written examinations

Listen to this article
Four men have been booked by the Kashimira police on Thursday who allegedly submitted fake documents while applying for positions of police constable and driver.


According to police sources, these four accused have successfully completed and passed their physical as well as written examinations. During the verification of documents, it came to light that the four had fabricated their certificates to get entry into the police force.


There was a vacancy for 996 positions of constables and drivers in the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police. The process of recruitment was going and 49,479 applicants had participated in the physical examinations, out of which 12,240 applicants had passed it for the constables post and 104 had passed the examination for the post of driver. These applicants were sent for written examination, said an officer.


For the above post out of which 279 were reserved categories, 5 per cent for kin of retired policemen, 30 per cent was reserved for women, 5 per cent for home guards, one percent for orphans and 3 per cent was for project-affected areas.

The applicants who had passed the written examination were asked to produce the certificate from these categories. During verification, it came to light that the four had fabricated their certificates, the officer added.

These four have been identified as Amol Dipake from Hingoli, Tukaram Nairale from Beed, Kanifnath Pakhre from Beed and Firoz Pinjari from Dhule.

We have booked them under sections 420, 465, 466, 467, and 471 of the IPC and began the investigation, said another officer.

