Mumbai: Three dead, one injured as part of scaffolding collapses in Borivali

Three workers were killed and one was critically injured after some portion of a scaffolding from an under-construction building collapsed in Mumbai's Borivali area

Three workers were killed and one was critically injured after some portion of a scaffolding of an under-construction building collapsed in Mumbai's Borivali suburb on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred at Kalpana Chawla chowk in Soni Wadi area around 1 pm, they said.

"Scaffolding from the 16th floor of a 24-storey under-construction building collapsed, which resulted in four workers getting injured. They were rushed to

Kandivali-based Shatabdi Hospital, where three of them were declared dead, while the condition of the fourth victim is critical," a civic official said.

After being alerted about the incident, two fire engines were rushed to the spot along with the personnel of the city fire brigade, police and the civic body, the official said.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in the Kamathipura area of south Mumbai on Monday night, though there was no report of injuries to anyone, a civic official said, the PTI reported.

The fire, which started at around 10pm, engulfed the third floor of Pathare building/Ali Akbar Chawl, he added.

"There was no report of anyone getting injured. Three fire engines along with ambulances and other vehicles were sent to the spot," he added.

The blaze was doused after 90 minutes, the civic official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.

In an another incident, a fire broke out at a three-storey house next to a slum in Beleghata area of the city on Sunday evening, an official said, as per the PTI.

There was no report of any injury due to the blaze and residents were safely evacuated. Six families reside in the building, he added.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot in the north-east part of Kolkata, when the flames were spotted around 7:30 pm, the official said.

"There were a lot of combustible items in the adjacent shacks, but the fire was contained before it could spread to nearby areas," the official added.

The blaze was put out after an hour. The cause of the fire is suspected to be an LPG cylinder explosion, but the exact reason could be ascertained after forensic tests, the official told PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

