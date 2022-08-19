Breaking News
Mumbai: Free treatment for injured Govindas at civic hospitals

Updated on: 19 August,2022 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
This is the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 that Dahi Handi is set to be celebrated in full glory as all restrictions have now been lifted. Every year, several Govindas get injured by falling from human pyramids

Mumbai: Free treatment for injured Govindas at civic hospitals

Representational images


Civic-run hospitals are all set to treat Govindas who may sustain injuries during the Dahi Handi festival free of cost. The chief medical superintendent has directed all peripheral hospitals to reserve 2-5 beds and keep doctors on standby for emergencies during the celebration.


This is the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 that Dahi Handi is set to be celebrated in full glory as all restrictions have now been lifted. Every year, several Govindas get injured by falling from human pyramids. In 2018, a 26-year-old Dharavi resident even lost his life after falling from the top of the pyramid. In view of this, Chief Medical Superintendent Vidya Thakur issued the notification.

Also read: Invest more in safety kits than T-shirts: Dahi Handi committee to pathaks


She said, “All hospitals have been asked to reserve 2 to 5 beds and keep medicine, injections, dressing material, and POP available to treat Govindas. There are many cases of fracture and eye injury, and some even need surgery; so we have directed all hospitals to keep surgeons, orthopaedics, and ophthalmologists on alert. 

Hospitals have also been directed to ensure that diagnostic equipment like X-ray and sonography are in working condition.”
Dr Neelam Andrade, director of major civic hospitals, said, “Cooper hospital has kept 4 beds, while KEM has kept 10 beds in reserve. In addition, Sion and Nair hospitals have put a medical emergency and trauma team on alert. We have made all the arrangements.” 

