Breaking News
Police launches anti-drugs campaign in Malwani
Vasai heist: Two weeks later, cops arrest one accused, hunt for others
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Attacker's custody extended till January 29
China's mega hydropower project threat to water security: Arunachal Pradesh CM
No party-related matter discussed in meeting with Ajit Pawar: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Auto taxi fares to rise from Feb 1 as MMRTA approves hike

Mumbai: Auto, taxi fares to rise from Feb 1 as MMRTA approves hike

Updated on: 25 January,2025 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

MMRTA clarifies that temporary tariff card will be adhered to amid recalibration of meters

Mumbai: Auto, taxi fares to rise from Feb 1 as MMRTA approves hike

File pics

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Auto, taxi fares to rise from Feb 1 as MMRTA approves hike
x
00:00

Brace for auto and cab fare hike, Mumbaikars! The Mumbai Metropolitan Road Transport Authority (MMRTA) has approved a fare hike for auto rickshaws and taxis in the city. Additionally, the meeting approved last-mile connectivity measures, including auto and cab stands outside the new Metro line stations, along with a 14 to 15 per cent fare hike for MSRTC buses.


As per the minutes of the meeting, the base fare for auto-rickshaws will rise from Rs 23 to R26, while the taxi fare will increase from Rs 28 to Rs 31. The fare for metered air-conditioned blue-silver Cool Cabs has been hiked from R40 to R48 for the first 1.5 kilometres. The revised fares are expected to take effect from February 1.


The revised fare will come into effect from February 1. File pic/Nimesh DaveThe revised fare will come into effect from February 1. File pic/Nimesh Dave


The last fare revision in Mumbai occurred in September 2022. RTO officials stated that the process of meter calibrations will be completed by April 2024.
Regarding last-mile connectivity, there will be two new kaali-peeli cab stands, 68 new auto rickshaw stands, and nine shared-auto stands in various parts of the city and suburbs.

The MMRTA has also approved a 14.95 per cent hike in Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus fares from midnight on January 24–25. With 15,000 buses, the MSRTC is one of the largest public transporters in the country, ferrying 55 lakh passengers daily.

Two new kaali-peeli cab stands to come up. File pic/Ashish RajeTwo new kaali-peeli cab stands to come up. File pic/Ashish Raje

The MSRTC administration had submitted a proposal to the government seeking a fare hike, citing an overall increase in the prices of essential components, including diesel, chassis, tyres, and employee dearness allowances

Auto
Rs 23
Current fare

Rs 26
New fare

Taxi
Rs 28
Current fare

Rs 31
New fare

Rs 40
Current fare of Cool Cabs

Rs 48
New fare 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra state road transport corporation mumbai metropolitan region development authority mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK