MMRTA clarifies that temporary tariff card will be adhered to amid recalibration of meters
File pics
Brace for auto and cab fare hike, Mumbaikars! The Mumbai Metropolitan Road Transport Authority (MMRTA) has approved a fare hike for auto rickshaws and taxis in the city. Additionally, the meeting approved last-mile connectivity measures, including auto and cab stands outside the new Metro line stations, along with a 14 to 15 per cent fare hike for MSRTC buses.
ADVERTISEMENT
As per the minutes of the meeting, the base fare for auto-rickshaws will rise from Rs 23 to R26, while the taxi fare will increase from Rs 28 to Rs 31. The fare for metered air-conditioned blue-silver Cool Cabs has been hiked from R40 to R48 for the first 1.5 kilometres. The revised fares are expected to take effect from February 1.
The revised fare will come into effect from February 1. File pic/Nimesh Dave
The last fare revision in Mumbai occurred in September 2022. RTO officials stated that the process of meter calibrations will be completed by April 2024.
Regarding last-mile connectivity, there will be two new kaali-peeli cab stands, 68 new auto rickshaw stands, and nine shared-auto stands in various parts of the city and suburbs.
The MMRTA has also approved a 14.95 per cent hike in Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus fares from midnight on January 24–25. With 15,000 buses, the MSRTC is one of the largest public transporters in the country, ferrying 55 lakh passengers daily.
Two new kaali-peeli cab stands to come up. File pic/Ashish Raje
The MSRTC administration had submitted a proposal to the government seeking a fare hike, citing an overall increase in the prices of essential components, including diesel, chassis, tyres, and employee dearness allowances.
Auto
Rs 23
Current fare
Rs 26
New fare
Taxi
Rs 28
Current fare
Rs 31
New fare
Rs 40
Current fare of Cool Cabs
Rs 48
New fare