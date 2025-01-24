“It would be unfair to discuss anything about quantum of hike or from when it will be enforced till the minutes are signed,” a senior transport official said

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) on Thursday met to discuss the fare hike proposals of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) passenger fares and also fares of taxis and autos. However, a formal decision on the amount of hike and the date of implementation will be made within the next three days after the minutes are finalised.

“It would be unfair to discuss anything about quantum of hike or from when it will be enforced till the minutes are signed,” a senior transport official said. As per the original agenda, while the MSRTC had sought a hike in fare of about 14 to 15 per cent, autorickshaw and taxi fare unions had sought in Mumbai an increase of R3. The minimum auto rickshaw fare then could become Rs 26, up from Rs 23, and the minimum taxi fare could become Rs 31, up from Rs 28. The last fare hike for taxis and autos was done in October 2022.

The MMRTA was established by the state government to regulate and oversee the transport system within their jurisdictions. It plays a crucial role in ensuring the transport infrastructure adheres to legal, safety and environmental standards. The statutory body is also responsible for issuing permits for commercial vehicles, such as buses, taxis and trucks, besides managing routes, schedules and fare structures.