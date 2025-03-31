Maharashtra govt’s promise to lift height restrictions raises hopes—and doubts

Flight taking off at Andheri airport. File pic/Ashish Raje

Is this an attempt to lure the common man before the BMC elections? If not, the state government should walk the talk by amending DCPR-2034 before the elections,” said CA Ramesh Prabhu, founder-chairman of the Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association.

Prabhu was reacting to the recent announcement made in the Legislative Assembly on March 26 by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also holds the Urban Development and Housing portfolio. Shinde expressed the state government’s intent to amend the Development Control and Promotion Rules (DCPR-2034) to facilitate redevelopment and lift height restrictions in funnel zones, which include Vile Parle, Santacruz, and Kurla.

Three CMs changed

Prabhu added, “My organisation, MahaSEWA, along with several others—including political leaders like Ashish Shelar and Parag Alavani—has been making representations since 2014 before three chief ministers: Devendra Fadnavis (then and current CM), Uddhav Thackeray (former CM), and Eknath Shinde (former CM and current Dy CM). We had suggested redevelopment concessions for structures in funnel zones when DCPR-2034 was being framed and in subsequent amendments. However, despite numerous presentations, long debates, and committee formations, our recommendations and pleas were never considered.”

Not a vote bank

Residents living in old buildings in Vile Parle, Santacruz, and Kurla—areas falling under the funnel zone—do not form a significant vote bank for political parties. Instead, political attention has focused on slum dwellers, whose rehabilitation benefits have increased significantly. “Between 2014 and 2024, slum residents who were initially entitled to 180 sq ft in a rehabilitated project saw their allotment rise to 225 sq ft and later over 300 sq ft. The eligibility cutoff for slum rehabilitation has also been extended multiple times, from 1995 to 2000, then to 2011, and beyond. Meanwhile, flat occupants in the funnel zone have seen their pleas for redevelopment consistently ignored,” Prabhu said.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, a MahaRERA practitioner and trustee of the Watchdog Foundation; (right) CA Ramesh Prabhu, founder-chairman of the Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association

Election jumla?

“It’s common for political leaders to create talking points a few months before elections. This time too, a tall promise has been made just ahead of the BMC elections, which oversees one of the richest municipal corporations in India. Is this another election gimmick? If not, the government must amend DCPR-2034 before the polls,” Prabhu stated. “If the Deputy CM does not walk the talk before the monsoon session begins, MahaSEWA will bring the affected societies in the funnel zone and stage a protest at Azad Maidan during the next Assembly session. If required, MahaSEWA will even file a public interest litigation in the Bombay High Court,” said Prabhu.

Waiting for fine print

BJP MLA Parag Madhusudan Alavani, representing Vile Parle, has been demanding redevelopment relaxations in funnel zones for over a decade. “The deputy CM has made a statement in the Assembly, and a notification is expected soon. We will have to examine the notification to understand the specific concessions and redevelopment norms. Once released, the government will seek public suggestions and objections, which will then be addressed,” Alavani said.

A welcome move, but…

The recent amendment under Section 37 (1AA) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act is a welcome move, as it aims to facilitate redevelopment in funnel zones such as Kurla, Vile Parle East, and Santacruz. Given Mumbai’s unique airport layout—with cross runways allowing only one active runway at a time—strict height regulations remain essential for aviation safety, says Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, a MahaRERA practitioner and trustee of the Watchdog Foundation.

State must work in tandem

While safety concerns must remain a priority, the stringent restrictions have caused stagnation in redevelopment, frustrating developers and property owners. The requirement for Civil Aviation Authority clearance for structures exceeding 150 metres within 20 km of the airport further complicates matters.

“The state government must coordinate with civil aviation authorities to find solutions that balance safety and urban growth. Advanced aviation technology and efficient zoning regulations could offer a middle ground,” Pimenta said.

Civil aviation NOC required

Even after the Navi Mumbai airport becomes operational, cross runways at Mumbai airport will still function due to headwind directions. “Regardless of any state government relaxations, the Civil Aviation Authorities will play a crucial role in granting NOCs, prioritising aircraft safety,” Pimenta concluded.