Breaking News
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
No Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan as SC orders status quo
Mumbai: Further delay would have led to Metro fare hike, says Devendra Fadnavis
Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine in Ulhasnagar, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash
Mumbai: 4 navy and CISF men held for manhandling cops in Cuff Parade
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Further delay would have led to Metro fare hike says Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Further delay would have led to Metro fare hike, says Devendra Fadnavis

Premium

Updated on: 31 August,2022 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flags off Metro 3 train trials; CM Eknath Shinde says he does not see any more obstacles in the smooth commissioning of the corridor for it

Mumbai: Further delay would have led to Metro fare hike, says Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the launch of train trials for Metro 3, in Aarey on Tuesday. Pic/Shadab Khan


Further delays would have increased additional ticket costs for the Metro 3, which will now thankfully not happen,” said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while flagging off the train trials on Tuesday morning.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shiv sena bharatiya janata party devendra fadnavis Eknath Shinde mumbai metro mumbai metropolitan region development authority mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK