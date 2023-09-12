Mumbai: Ganesh idol contest winners get to plant mini forest

The winners behind the eco-friendly Ganesh idols will be awarded plants for this forest which will also bear their name

Ameet Sawant presenting the official competition poster to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Winners of this competition will receive plants and saplings The Maharashtra government has also endorsed this project This marks the third year of the competition

A city-based NGO has organised a unique Ganesh idol competition with a green twist. Winners of this competition will receive plants and saplings, which will then be planted in a selected open space across Mumbai to enhance the city’s greenery.

“The winners of this competition will be rewarded with hundreds of native plants and tree saplings, along with trophies and e-certificates. We have identified several locations in Mumbai for this project, but will disclose one when we obtain approval. The Maharashtra government has also endorsed this project, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the official competition poster,” said Ameet Sawant, founder of Panchmahabhute Foundation.

The foundation has organised a Ganesh Idol making and decoration competition named ‘Paryavaran Vighnaharta’ across Mumbai, scheduled to take place from September 19 to 28. The saplings won by the competition winners will be planted at a selected location, transforming it into an urban mini forest on October 2. Sawant said, “This initiative aims to preserve native plants and tree species for future generations.”

“This marks the third year of the competition. In the previous two years, we provided saplings to the winners, but this year, we are taking it a step further by actually planting a forest with the saplings awarded to the winners,” he added.

Interestingly, the mini urban forest will bear the name of the competition winners. The competition is open to both residents and Ganesh mandals, and they expect over 200 participants from both categories. However, there is one condition: the use of harmful materials for making Ganesh idols or decorations for the competition is strictly prohibited.