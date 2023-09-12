Breaking News
Mumbai: Naresh Goyal's ED custody extended till Sep 14 in money laundering case
Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project: Traffic restrictions issued in BKC, check details
Maha: Woman goes into labour onboard ST bus in Kolad; driver diverts bus to PHC
4 victims in lift collapse incident are from Bihar; CM announces Rs 2L ex-gratia
Mumbai: Two persons killed, three injured as car catches fire in Sion

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Ganesh idol contest winners get to plant mini forest

Mumbai: Ganesh idol contest winners get to plant mini forest

Updated on: 12 September,2023 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The winners behind the eco-friendly Ganesh idols will be awarded plants for this forest which will also bear their name

Mumbai: Ganesh idol contest winners get to plant mini forest

Ameet Sawant presenting the official competition poster to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Ganesh idol contest winners get to plant mini forest
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Winners of this competition will receive plants and saplings
  2. The Maharashtra government has also endorsed this project
  3. This marks the third year of the competition

A city-based NGO has organised a unique Ganesh idol competition with a green twist. Winners of this competition will receive plants and saplings, which will then be planted in a selected open space across Mumbai to enhance the city’s greenery.


“The winners of this competition will be rewarded with hundreds of native plants and tree saplings, along with trophies and e-certificates. We have identified several locations in Mumbai for this project, but will disclose one when we obtain approval. The Maharashtra government has also endorsed this project, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the official competition poster,” said Ameet Sawant, founder of Panchmahabhute Foundation.


The foundation has organised a Ganesh Idol making and decoration competition named ‘Paryavaran Vighnaharta’ across Mumbai, scheduled to take place from September 19 to 28. The saplings won by the competition winners will be planted at a selected location, transforming it into an urban mini forest on October 2. Sawant said, “This initiative aims to preserve native plants and tree species for future generations.”


Also read: Maharashtra: Want foolproof quota, no hasty decisions, says CM Shinde

“This marks the third year of the competition. In the previous two years, we provided saplings to the winners, but this year, we are taking it a step further by actually planting a forest with the saplings awarded to the winners,” he added.

Interestingly, the mini urban forest will bear the name of the competition winners. The competition is open to both residents and Ganesh mandals, and they expect over 200 participants from both categories. However, there is one condition: the use of harmful materials for making Ganesh idols or decorations for the competition is strictly prohibited.

Are you open to trying out savoury dishes made using chocolate?
devendra fadnavis ganesh chaturthi mumbai mumbai news maharashtra news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK