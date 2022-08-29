Ganeshotsav 2022: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja; see pics

Lalbaugcha Raja is a well-known and most visited Ganesh idol in Mumbai. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng the Lalbaug to offer prayers to the Lalbaugcha Raja

First look of Lalbaugcha Raja.Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Mandal is all set to celebrate the festival in the traditional way this year after the Covid-19 pandemic threw a spanner in their works for the last two years.

The mandal unveiled the first look of this year’s idol on Monday. This year, Lalbaugcha Raja is seen in his regal pose on a throne again with an enormous 12-ft idol.

Lalbaugcha Raja. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The 10-day festival will commence on August 31. Their theme this year is around the Ayodhya Ram temple. Well-known art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has given shape to the pandal decorations.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has made elaborate arrangements for grand festival celebrations this year. Speaking about preparations, Bala Kamble, president of the mandal, said: “We will ensure that everyone gets darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja. The mandal has set up big mandaps for people coming for darshan. We have made sitting arrangements for women, senior citizens, and children. There is 24-hour water available for visitors and we also serve tea and biscuits from time to time. For security purposes, we have installed around 250 CCTV cameras and metal detectors. We have also hired private security agency personnel."

Lalbaugcha Raja. Pic/Manjeet Thakur

After muted celebrations for two years, the mandal is expecting more devotees this year. "We are expecting that more people will visit the pandal this year," Bala Kamble said.

Mumbaikars are all set to enjoy Ganpati festivities from Wednesday without coronavirus-induced restrictions for the first time since 2020.

While almost all restrictions had been lifted in Maharashtra since April 2, the Eknath Shinde government last month announced that Ganpati festivities in the state would be held like pre-Covid times.

Lalbaugcha Raja. Pic/Manjeet Thakur

Lalbaugcha Raja. Pic/Manjeet Thakur

Lalbaugcha Raja. Pic/Manjeet Thakur

