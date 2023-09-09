Mumbai: Gang stealing fancy footwear from high-rise buildings

The women posing as maids take elevator to the top, walk down stealing shoes along the way

Some of the members of the gang were recently caught on CCTV cameras at societies in Ghatkopar. The Pant Nagar police are investigating the matter but are yet to register an FIR.

The incidents caught on camera took place in Kamal Kunj society on Vallabh Baug Lane and Basant Vihar society on 60 Feet Road, both in Ghatkopar East, on August 20 and August 28, respectively. According to the police, they have received several complaints at Pant Nagar and Ghatkopar police stations regarding similar incidents.

The modus operandi of the gang involves entering high-rise societies while posing as housemaids. They then proceed to the top floor using the elevator and walk down to the ground floor using the stairs. Along the way, they steal any expensive footwear they spot outside a house. Many of the victims do not even realise that their shoes are missing, assuming they have been misplaced or kept elsewhere inside the house.

One of the women approaching a CCTV camera to block its view

Speaking to mid-day, a resident from Basant Vihar society said, “On August 28, two women entered our society. We have CCTV cameras on all floors. They went up to the 10th floor in the elevator and didn't find any shoes until they came down to the 5th floor. There they stole two pairs of expensive shoes that are worth Rs 15,000 in total. They also stole shoes from the lower floors, specifically targeting high-end shoes.”

According to the resident, the incident was reported to the society’s security agency and they lodged a complaint with the Pant Nagar police. “A police officer assured our security agency that they would visit the society to check CCTV footage, but no one has come so far. This is a security failure and the police should take action,” the resident, who is also a victim, added.

Another victim from the same society said, “A few days ago, my expensive shoes were also stolen. I had purchased them just 15 days ago for Rs 12,000. The

gang is very active in our area. They have also stolen shoes from Kamal Kunj society, which is nearby. They were also captured on CCTV cameras there.”

The CCTV camera footage also shows one of the women blocking the camera with an umbrella while another one steals the shoes, indicating they were aware of the cameras. “We will check on these incidents and take action accordingly,” said senior inspector Ravidatta Sawant of the Pant Nagar police.

Dedh Galli, located in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai, is a street market spanning just one-and-a-half alleys, and hence the name. It is known as one of Mumbai’s three Chor Bazaar areas famous for the sale of footwear. Dedh Galli operates from 4 am to 8 am, every Friday and Sunday.