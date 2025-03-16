The Navi Mumbai airport took a monumental step toward becoming operational with its first commercial flight validation test in December 2024

The airport will have two parallel runways, enabling two aircraft to land and take off simultaneously. Pic/X

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday visited the Navi Mumbai airport site as the airport nears its inauguration which is scheduled in June this year, the ANI reported.

"Visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport site today--a world-class airport taking shape. Set for inauguration this June, it will redefine connectivity and growth. A true gift to India!" Gautam Adani wrote on X, sharing photos from his visit to the airport.

Adani Group had earlier hinted that it plans to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai airport in the first half of 2025.

The Navi Mumbai airport took a monumental step toward becoming operational with its first commercial flight validation test in December 2024.

The airport will have two parallel runways, enabling two aircraft to land and take off simultaneously.

The Navi Mumbai airport project is proposed to be developed in multiple phases. Once complete, the airport will have the capacity to manage over 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

Adani's visit comes weeks after last month the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials visited the Navi Mumbai Airport.

An official statement earlier in February had said that, on February 25, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), visited the site of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) to assess its readiness for commercial operations.

The visit follows successful trials, including an instrument approach procedure with an IAF transport aircraft on October 11, 2024, and a commercial aircraft trial by Indigo on December 29, 2024.

The DGCA and AAI officials had also held a meeting to evaluate the airport’s progress. The inspection began on February 24, 2025, when the AAI and DGCA teams thoroughly reviewed key areas of the airport, including the runway, apron, taxiways, ATC tower, terminal building, and baggage handling systems, it said.

(with ANI inputs)