The double-decker flyover, located in Mira-Bhayander, is expected to usher in a huge improvement to the region's transport infrastructure.

On Wednesday, Mumbai's first double-decker flyover, which combines a flyover and a Metro viaduct was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The double-decker flyover, located in Mira-Bhayander, is expected to usher in a huge improvement to the region's transport infrastructure. The inauguration was attended by MLA Pratap Sarnaik, MLA Geeta Jain, and Joint Metropolitan Commissioner Radhabinod Sharma.

The double-decker flyover, which extends around one km and rises 5.5 metres above the current road level, is intended to relieve traffic congestion at key intersections such as Pleasant Park, Hatkesh, and Silver Park. The structure can withstand heavy traffic, including multi-axle vehicles, and it meets all applicable regulations. It has modern features including signage and lighting, and its design is influenced by the Metro Red Line, MMRDA said in their communique.

This flyover is expected to reduce travel time by 8 to 10 minutes and improve vehicle flow, leading to lower fuel consumption and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, it will help preserve green spaces and reduce noise pollution, the MMRDA added.

Construction Challenges and Technology

Building this overpass necessitated the relocation of nearly 3 km of the Dahanu-Versova power generation line. The power line was raised 75 metres above ground, making it the second tallest in Maharashtra. To save construction time and prevent traffic interruptions, advanced technology was deployed, such as I-girder precast parts and the Tyre Straddle Carrier. This strategy enabled continuous traffic movement, which was critical considering that around 800 vehicles pass across this road per hour.

Benefits and Impact

The double-decker flyover combines road and metro infrastructure to save space and reduce traffic congestion. It also simplifies transfers between modes of transportation, improves city aesthetics, and permits future growth. The project was finished in two years, showcasing effective planning and sophisticated technology, the MMRDA noted in their media statement.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasised the project's importance, noting that it will alleviate traffic congestion, save time and fuel, and speed growth in the Mumbai metropolitan area. Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, lauded the project as a modern solution to Mumbai's transit demands, promising a faster, safer, and more convenient journey.

The Metro Line-9 and its flyovers have also been recognised, with the World Safety Organisation Excellence Award for Workspace Occupational Health and Safety 2024 and the CIDC Vishwakarma Award for Metro Line 9 and its flyovers 2024.