Mumbai: Ghatkopar residents want to take illegal hawkers to court

Updated on: 24 November,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

After signature campaign, say will take matter further if civic authorities fail to act

The protest outside Ghatkopar station on Thursday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Residents of Ghatkopar find themselves grappling with persistent challenges as the issue of hawkers around the local railway station continues to escalate. In an effort to address the ongoing problems, a signature campaign was initiated from 6 pm to 9 pm on Thursday outside the Ghatkopar Metro station. Speaking to mid-day, Ajit Khandge, one of the leaders spearheading the signature campaign, emphasised the need to set a benchmark to resolve the issue.


Ajit Khandge said, “We will be meeting the ward officers with all the signatures gathered today, and if they don’t comply, the court surely will listen to the common man’s issues.” He added that among the demands put forth, the installation of CCTV cameras near Ghatkopar station was agreed upon by the ward office. “But, the pressing issue of hawkers encroaching footpaths and roads remains.”


The campaign outside Ghatkopar station. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
Ghatkopar resident Vinod Jadhav highlighted the broader impact of addressing this concern. “My job is such where I have to travel to many parts of Mumbai, and I see such conditions everywhere. The entire city is going to benefit from this as it is a contempt of court,” Jadhav said. A concerned citizen stated, “If the demands are not met, an aggressive ‘andolan’ is needed. Unity among citizens is necessary to ensure our voices are heard and action is taken.”

Vikhroli resident Omkar Parab, said, “The common man does not know where to file complaints in such cases. Awareness is very necessary. The CM should also look into the matter if the municipal corporation fails in its duty. No political party looks into the issues faced by the common man when it comes to hawkers encroaching on footpaths and roads. This also causes severe traffic issues,” said Parab.

According to Parab “around 15 per cent of the issues faced by the common man will be resolved if hawkers are removed from the designated 150 meters area of the railway station”. Khandge added that the situation across Mumbai is hopeless. “Authorities are not doing anything about it… seems like corruption is at its peak. If the authorities had taken action, the common man would not have come on the road to express frustration,” he said.

Gajanan Bellale, assistant municipal commissioner of N ward told mid-day that action in this regard is already being taken. “Now, manpower will be increased and with the help of the local police, stringent action will be taken against the illegal hawkers around the station premises as per court orders,” he said. Another Ghatkopar resident said, “It is very sad that the common man has to come on the road and protest even after high court orders. This is a serious contempt of court and needs to be dealt with in that seriousness.”

150m
No hawking zone around railway stations

