The South Mumbai-based Rele family is celebrating Ganeshotsav with a unique Lalbaugcha Raja theme at their home in Girgaon. This year marks the 62nd year of their Ganeshotsav celebrations. The family recreated the scene of Lalbaugcha Raja arriving outside the mandal’s main gate during visarjan, while devotees take darshan. The theme was designed by VFX artist and drone operator Mann Rele, with help from his family, including his mother Toral, father Mahesh, grandfather Vilas, and grandmother Saroj.

Mann Rele said, “This year, my family asked me to create the Lalbaugcha Raja theme as many people are unable to get darshan easily. Devotees often wait in queues for over 24 hours. For this reason, we decided to create a replica of Lalbaugcha Raja at our home.”

The theme was designed by VFX artist and drone operator Mann Rele. Pics/By Special Arrangement

“Through our display, we recreated the scene of Lalbaugcha Raja arriving outside the main gate of the mandal, where most devotees wait and perform aarti. We have also used voice recordings of the crowd outside Lalbaugcha Raja,” Rele added.

This year, the Rele family visited the Lalbaugcha Raja mandal before Bappa’s arrival, studied the entire setup, and then replicated it at their home.