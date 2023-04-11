Breaking News
Updated on: 11 April,2023 09:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Mumbai-Goa Tejas becomes first train in India with vistadome on either ends

Photo/Central Railway


Fascinating journeys assured! The Mumbai Goa Tejas Express on Tuesday became the first train in India to have glass-covered vistadome coaches on both ends of the train. So no matter which end the train engine is attached to, one vistadome will always be available giving an eternal breathtaking view of the passing lines along the journey.


“Yes. The CR has decided to add one more vistadome coach in Train No 22119/22120 CSMT- Madgaon Tejas Exp Tejas Express with effect from April 14. The revised composition of the train now stands at two vistadome coaches, 11 AC chair cars, one AC Executive Chair Car and Two Luggage, generator cum brake vans. Waiting list passengers of both the trains are requested to check the status of their tickets before boarding the train,” Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.



Vistadome coaches have been running with 100pc occupancy to all trains where they have been attached.


The unique Vistadome coaches, apart from having a glass roof top has a number of extra-ordinary features like large windows, LED lights, Rotatable Seats and Pushback Chairs, GPS based info system, Multiple Television Screens, Electrically Operated Automatic Sliding Compartment Doors, Wide side sliding doors for Divyangs, Toilets with ceramic tile flooring etc. Last but not the least, the viewing gallery.

“These coaches have always received an overwhelming response from passengers. Whether it is the breath-taking views of the valleys, rivers and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route or the spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route, these coaches with glass tops and wide windowpanes have proved to be a hit. Passengers have been enjoying the scenic beauty and experience being with nature onboard journeys,” he added.

