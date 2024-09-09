Mumbai: Gokhale bridge second girder finally launched, lowering to begin soon

Girder installation signals final construction stage for the long-delayed bridge; asphalting expected by November, full completion by April 2025

The second girder was launched in place between 8 pm Sunday and 5 am Monday. Pic/Shadab Khan

The Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri has reached its final construction stage, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) completing the crucial task of launching the second girder.

This was done on Sunday night, with 25 metres of the girder pushed forward on September 4 and the remaining 65 metres between 8 pm on Sunday and 5 am on Monday. This completes the 90-metre shift over the railway section.

“The girder launching is fully completed. It currently stands 14 to 15 metres above ground and will be lowered by 8 metres once in position, after which asphalting over the girder will begin. This process is expected to be finished by November 14, and the bridge itself by April 2025,” said a BMC official. The girder, measuring 90 metres in length and weighing 1,300 tonnes, marks a significant step in the project.

The assembly and launch of the girder had faced delays due to heavy rains in North India, where parts were being assembled in Ambala. “BMC has imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on the contractor for delays and has removed the executive engineer from the project,” the official added.

Abhijit Banger, additional municipal commissioner, emphasised the significance of the girder launch, stating, “It is an important milestone in opening the southern route of the bridge. We will expedite the remaining work in coordination with the railway authorities.”

Originally, the Gokhale bridge was slated for completion in 2022. However, the timeline was extended first to December 2024 and now to April 2025. The bridge partially collapsed in 2018, and after issuing a work order in 2020 for the construction of an approach road, the BMC took over the full reconstruction, including areas within railway limits. The closure of the bridge began in November 2022, with demolition work completed between December 2022 and March 2023.

Dhaval Shah, a Lokhandwala resident, expressed frustration over the pace of the work: “The BMC should be able to speed things up. They’re now saying the asphalting will be done by November, but they should aim to finish it sooner.”

Rs 3cr

Fine imposed by BMC on contractor over delays