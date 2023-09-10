Mumbai: Good news! Stock of city lakes increases to 96 per cent

Till Thursday morning, the lakes had 90 per cent of stock

The rains returned over Thursday and Friday

If lake stock reaches 100pc on September 30, then city will get uninterrupted water supply

With continuous rainfall on the second day, the stock in the lakes of Mumbai increased to 96 per cent on Saturday, September 9. If lake stock reaches 100 per cent on September 30, then the city will get uninterrupted supply of water without any cuts till the next monsoon.

Till Thursday morning, the lakes had 90 per cent of stock. As it started raining again two days ago, it brought good news for Mumbaikars. Within two days, the lake stock increased by around 90,000 million litres of water, which is equal to the supply of 20 days.

If the rain continues, the remaining lakes, upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa will fill up to their capacity soon. Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar started overflowing in July itself, while two gates of middle Vaitarna were opened on Friday, September 8, after heavy rain in the lake area.

The total capacity of all seven lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres. There was a stock of 13.92 lakh million litres as of Saturday.

13.92L

Million litres of water that the lakes have as of Sept 9