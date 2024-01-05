Mumbai: Govandi Skill Development Centre not listed under any scheme, says NSDC

National Skill Development Corporation responds to residents’ forum, which had complained against facility accused of encroaching upon a library-cum-study centre for underprivileged kids

The Houston Testing and Skill Upgradation Academy in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi

In a new development in the case of a skill development centre in Govandi, residents have revealed that the facility is not registered with or affiliated to any government entity, as claimed by them. In response to multiple complaints, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has clarified that the skill development centre, accused of encroaching upon a library designated for underprivileged children, is neither registered with them nor a partner organisation. The library and the centre within it are located on the civic-run Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj recreation ground, Shivaji Nagar.

In its reply to the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum dated January 4, the NSDC stated, “We have no records in our database for the said Academy. Kindly note that neither the said Academy is registered under NSDC as its training provider under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) scheme nor as its training partner under market lead program and nor [is it] accredited under accreditation and affiliation process.”

The Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum also filed an RTI query with the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society (MSSDS). In its reply dated October 30, 2023, MSSDS clarified that the said Houston Testing and Skill Upgradation Academy is not registered with any office schemes including the PMKVY. The MSSDS added that the skill centre is neither sanctioned nor granted by them.

The Saudi Skill Verification Programme Centre run by Houston Testing and Skill Upgradation Academy claims to be affiliated with the NSDC and the Takamol Skill Verification Programme, Saudi Arabia. Apart from Govandi, the centre claims to have a branch each in Kurla, Gorakhpur and Delhi.

‘Used for political events’

Residents alleged that Abu Azmi, the Samajwadi Party MLA representing the Govandi-Mankhurd area, has been utilising the library-cum-study centre for political events and meetings. Azmi, however, has been refuting these claims, asserting that the facility is dedicated to serving as a skill development centre for local children. Complainant Nafees Ansari, who wrote to the civic body, told mid-day that the residents always suspected that the centre was encroached upon by the MLA and party workers.

“Nobody acted in the matter when we first complained about this. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) merely sent notices and warning letters. No action was taken on the ground. We agree that the library was set up using MLA funds. However, they have put up partitions in the library and created a skill centre by tying up with a private firm. It will indeed be helpful for students who wish to take up skill training but the centre will disturb students studying at the library. This has also reduced the library’s area. To add to this, now we find out that the skill development centre is not even recognised or registered by the government,” Ansari said.

‘Used govt logos’

Residents questioned the use of the premises for political events. The centre also uses the logos of MSDE and NSDC on its banner. “This centre is unauthorised, is run by an unscrupulous company, and is using the name and logo of MSDE and NSDC on their social media pages and banners. They have misled people by claiming to be approved, affiliated training partners, and centres for skill development,” said Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, Govandi resident and founder-president of NGO New Sangam Welfare Society.

Shaikh added, “How can the BMC, who owns the ground and approved the library, allow such fraudulent centres to come up? Why haven’t they acted against this when the skill centre encroached on more than half of the library? The study centre has also been encroached on by the Niyaz Minority Welfare Educational Trust run by Azmi. They have built a mezzanine. The BMC has directed them to demolish the illegal structure. No action has been taken yet.” A senior BMC official said on the matter, “We will check with the M East ward and see what this is all about. If the claims by residents are true we will take stringent action.”

