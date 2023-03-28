Maharashtra: Need for skill development vital, says governor

“The Skill India Mission launched by the government aims to create a skilled workforce for employment. The mission aims to skill over 40 crore people and enhance their employability by training them in skills of their choice

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais. Pic/Official Twitter account of Governor of Maharashtra

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday appealed to corporates, educational institutions, industries and other agencies to support the state government in its effort to develop skills among youths.

He was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for a Maharashtra State Skill University building and an industrial training institute at Panvel in Navi Mumbai.

“The Skill India Mission launched by the government aims to create a skilled workforce for employment. The mission aims to skill over 40 crore people and enhance their employability by training them in skills of their choice.

A skilled human resource is essential for inclusive growth but government agencies and systems alone cannot accomplish this task,” the governor said.

He said the private sector, industry, corporates, NGOs, and educational institutions having experience in skill training will also have to partner in the process of skilling.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Osmanabad, Aurangabad renamed due to history not politics, says govt

The governor said the demand for products made of bamboo, bamboo furniture, and honey, is increasing in the world.

“There is a need to provide training to tribal people in marketing, branding and packaging of their products. Kaushal Vishwavidyalaya should also take initiative in this field.

“This will give them good income from forest produce,” he said.

The governor appealed to skill universities to design innovative courses for women so that the participation of women in the workforce will increase further.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever