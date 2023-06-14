Mumbai: GPR survey to identify locations for underground garbage bins

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Chanda Jadhav said the plan includes the installation of six community bins in the civic-run KEM hospital, three in Kasturba, two in TB hospital and four in Sion hospital

The BMC will carry out ground-penetrating radar (GPR) surveys for mapping underground utilities to take forward its plan to install underground community bins. According to officials, the civic body decided to install underground bins along the roadsides, which would replace traditional bins, but could not find suitable spots for their installation as there are underground utilities under the roads.

“The GPR survey will help us identify the location of underground utilities. The survey will be carried out in areas that have been identified for installation of the underground bins. We will conduct a survey at four to five spots and choose a place where there are no underground utilities, or where the utilities can be shifted to install the bins,” said an official.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Chanda Jadhav said the plan includes the installation of six community bins in the civic-run KEM hospital, three in Kasturba, two in TB hospital and four in Sion hospital. “A total of 15 community bins will be installed. We have already carried out a GPR survey and have also invited tenders,” Jadhav said. The estimated cost for each bin is Rs 15 lakh.

An official from BMC’s Solid Waste Management department said, “In the next phase, we will install these bins in suburban hospitals, after which we will start installation in public places. We are facing a problem due to underground utilities but the GPR survey will help us identify the right place,” the official said. mid-day had earlier reported on the issue in its April 22 edition.