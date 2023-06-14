Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason

Dy CM tells civic body to explore elevated road just to spare 350-shanty slum in Kandivli

The slum in Singh Estate

An MLA from Kandivli East—Prakash Surve—has come up with an inspired solution to the question of how to widen a narrow road in Singh Estate without demolishing 314 houses. The solution? Build an elevated road. The residents of Singh Estate on Akurli Road in Kandivli East have been opposing the demolition of their settlements to widen the stretch for a while.

The locality is situated in Gokul village while the road in question is 300 metres long from the additional commissioner of police office chowk to the Mahindra company office to Akurli Road. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been wanting to widen the stretch to 120 feet. The avoid irking local residents and prevent razing homes, Prakash Surve, a Shiv Sena MLA from the Shinde faction, proposed the construction of the elevated road.

The idea was suggested at a meeting held in the Sahyadri guesthouse on Monday that was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and civic officials such as Additional Commissioner P Velrasu and Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide. It was also decided that if some houses were to be demolished to erect pillars, their residents will receive compensation.

Surve told mid-day, “The widening of the road required the demolition of 314 houses. The BMC has to give project-affected people a home in return and they don’t have a place to set up houses for them. If the BMC demolishes these houses, it will have to give Rs 150-200 crore to residents in compensation, which will be a lengthy and time-consuming procedure. Hence, I proposed an elevated road, which will save the 314 houses. Citizens will also get a road. It was decided in the meeting that the structure will be built. The BMC will demolish a few houses to set up pillars for the elevated road but the rest will be saved. If this works, this will be the first such project in Mumbai and will serve as inspiration for other projects facing similar issues. The deputy chief minister and top officials have given permission for the construction of the elevated road.”

Velrasu said, “The deputy CM instructed us to make the elevated road, which will not impact any residence in the area. We are coordinating with the technical team and will work accordingly.”

300m

The length of the road