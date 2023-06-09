BMC to fix smart manhole covers at 14 spots across city

Covers will sound an alarm when someone tries to lift them and when sewage levels cross certain limit

Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The BMC has decided to install smart manhole covers at 14 places across the city as a pilot project. This will help prevent the theft of manhole covers and overflowing drains.

The BMC will start this pilot project soon. These manhole covers will be monitored by CCTV cameras. An official from the sewerage department said, “We have finally received a response to our tender. On a pilot basis, we have chosen 11 spots in low-lying areas that have water-logging issues.”

“The smart manhole covers will have wireless indicators, so when sewage levels crosses a certain limit, the indicator will send an alarm to the control room. The alarm will also sound when someone tries to lift the manhole cover. The control room is at Babula Tank near Byculla,” the official added. BMC is going to spend Rs 11.50 lakh on this pilot project.

The areas earmarked are two each at Worli BDD Chawl, Jerbai Road, Parel, Sewri Cross Lane, D G Mahajani Road Sewri, one at Grant Road’s Trimbak Parshuram Lane and other spots at Grant Road, Worli, Parel and Dadar.