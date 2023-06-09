Konkan Railway, Metro lines gear up for monsoon

Several measures have been undertaken to ensure hassle-free travel during the period by Konkan Railway

The Konkan Railway (KR) has geared up for the upcoming monsoon, with its timetable set to come into effect from June 10 to October 31. “The Konkan region is known to receive heavy rainfall and special attention has been given to cleaning of catch water drains and the inspection of cuttings. The large-scale geo-safety works executed along the railway line over the last few years have significantly reduced boulder falling and soil slip incidents, ensuring safe running of trains along the route,” a KR spokesperson said, adding that no major disruption in train services has occurred due to boulder falling incidents during monsoons in the last 10 years.

According to the official, KR will also be conducting monsoon patrolling as per the prescribed guidelines to ensure the safe running of trains, with about 673 personnel deployed for the task. “There will be round-the-clock patrolling at vulnerable locations and stationary watchmen will be at these locations, while speed restrictions will be imposed on train movement,” he said.

Additionally, self-recording rain gauges have been installed at nine stations—Mangaon, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Vilwade, Kanakavali, Madgaon, Karwar, Bhatkal and Udupi—to record the rainfall and alert officials in case of an increase. Flood warning systems for bridges have also been installed at Kali River (between Mangaon and Veer), Savitri River (between Veer and Sape Wamane) and Vashishti River (between Chiplun and Kamathe) to alert officials in case the water flow breaches the danger level.

We have also installed anemometers at four locations—along the Panval Viaduct (between Ratnagiri and Nivasar), Mandovi Bridge (between Thivim and Karmali ), Zuari Bridge (Karmali-Verna) and Sharavati Bridge (Honnavar-Manki) to monitor the wind velocity,” the official added.

According to an official spokesperson, the Mumbai Metro lines have control rooms equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a team of highly trained professionals who will ensure seamless services and mitigate any potential risks or disruptions caused by inclement weather conditions.

Elevated Metro 2A and 7

Dedicated contact numbers—1800 889 0505 / 1800 889 0808—have been started for passengers—especially senior citizens, women, children and the differently abled—to establish contact with Metro rail authorities in case of an emergency.

“One of the key measures implemented by Mumbai Metro is the use of wind velocity anemometers at 10 metro stations (five each) on the Yellow Line 2A and Red Line 7. These will accurately measure wind speed, enabling Mumbai Metro authorities to closely monitor wind conditions and determine whether it is safe to continue Metro services during challenging weather situations,” said a spokesperson.

To further enhance passenger safety, Mumbai Metro has installed around 64 CCTV cameras at each metro station, covering platforms, road levels and concourse areas. “These cameras are accessible through the 24-hour Operation Control Centre and Security Control Room, enabling swift responses to any security or safety concerns that may arise,” the spokesperson added.

Underground Metro Line 3

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is implementing the fully underground Metro 3 project, is also gearing up to face the monsoon and avoid waterlogging around construction sites. Work for cleaning stormwater drains and construction of catch pits at Metro 3 construction site areas are in progress and will be completed soon to ensure a smooth flow of water.

“The MMRC is working in close coordination with civic officials and designated officers will be deployed to coordinate with all stakeholders and ensure there is no flooding at stations and also no inconvenience is caused to Mumbaikars due to Metro 3 construction works during the monsoon,” Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRC, said, adding that they will ensure Metro 3 construction sites are managed professionally and precautionary measures are taken well in advance to ensure the safety of citizens.