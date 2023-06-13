The current water stock in Mumbai is three per cent less than the water stock we had on the same day last year. According to the data shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, currently, Mumbai holds 09.45 per cent of water stock

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 9.45 per cent x 00:00

The current water stock in Mumbai is three per cent less than the water stock we had on the same day last year. According to the data shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, currently, Mumbai holds 09.45 per cent of water stock.

The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping. According to the BMC data, on Tuesday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now 9.45 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 20.11 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 22.53 per cent of water stock is available. In Middle Vaitarna 13.29 per cent, Bhatsa 6.19 per cent, Vihar 22.45 per cent and Tulsi 28.55 per cent of useful water level. The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the BMC, the seven lakes have 1,36,815 million litre of water, or 09.45 per cent on June 13, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.