However, residents who have been fighting against the menace for years feel that the R14 lakh penalty is too low for the damage caused

Hazardous waste is regularly burned affecting residents from the area. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Western Zone Bench, Pune, has imposed a fine of Rs 14.22 lakh on SMS Envoclean Pvt Ltd, Mumbai’s only biomedical waste treatment plant located in Govandi, for environmental damage. The order follows a petition filed by the Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society, highlighting pollution and severe health hazards affecting residents of the area.

Locals however feel that the penalty amount is too low as compared to their “years of suffering” and the environmental damage they estimated. They also seek immediate shifting of the facility from their backyard.

Despite several closure notices issued by the pollution board, violations of environmental standards have persisted. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

What NGT stated?

The residents raised long-standing concerns about the plant’s operations, which allegedly contribute to respiratory and other health issues. In response to the plea, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) quantified the environmental damage compensation (EDC) at Rs 14.22 lakh.

Panel’s findings

The residents of Govandi and Deonar alleged that the high prevalence of tuberculosis (TB) among thousands of residents was worsened by pollution from a biomedical waste treatment facility. The locals claimed they were subjected to toxic smoke daily, adding to their frustration over the government’s failure to relocate the facility.

Mohammed Rafiq, a resident of the area, with his child

Inspections conducted by the MPCB in 2018 and 2022 identified multiple violations, including inadequate systems to control dioxins and furans, improper biomedical waste segregation, and effluent generation exceeding permissible limits. Despite several closure notices issued by the MPCB, these violations persisted, contributing to severe air pollution and posing significant health risks to the local population.

The inspection committee also found that workers handling biomedical waste were not provided with adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), such as N-95 masks, rubber gloves, and safety goggles. According to the action-taken report, only workers at the incinerator were equipped with appropriate PPE, while others were given basic disposable masks and plastic gloves, insufficient for their hazardous work environment.

Further investigations revealed that SMS Envoclean had been sending treated glass bottles, categorised as blue-category biomedical waste (BMW), to a recycling facility named M/s Piyush Plastic in Chakan, Pune. However, the MPCB had not authorised M/s Piyush Plastic to recycle glass bottles. Residents’ woes.

In 2023, the Bombay High Court directed the state and SMS Envoclean to relocate their facility within two years. With only one year left, residents remain sceptical about progress. Initially, the facility was to shift to Khalapur, but it failed to secure environmental clearance. The relocation was then planned for the Borivli-Patalganga area, but this remains pending.

“When we filed an RTI, we were told the relocation is ‘in process,’ but no details were provided. As per the timeline, the facility is to move by September 2025. However, there’s no visible work or equipment shifting, making us feel the relocation will be delayed again,” said Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, a Shivaji Nagar resident and president of the New Sangam Welfare Society.

Shaikh also highlighted compensation issues: “The NGT said an expert committee would decide compensation. Based on our calculations, the damage is around Rs 16 crore, including air quality monitoring costs, but R14 lakh is insufficient for what Deonar Govandi residents have suffered.”

Nafees Ansari, another resident, said, “Their failure to secure clearance reflects negligence. They’ve been fined Rs 14.22 lakh for environmental damage, but are we just guinea pigs? Why isn’t the government expediting the relocation to an industrial area?”

Tanveer Usmani, another resident said, “We appeal for a comprehensive health study in our area. With a dumping ground and SMS Envoclean next door, it feels like our lives don’t matter. Despite six years of petitions, appeals, and court battles, nothing has changed, and we continue to

suffer daily.”

SMS Envoclean speaks

Amit Nilawar, co-founder and director of SMS Envoclean Pvt Ltd, told mid-day that they plan to oppose the penalty imposed by the NGT, calling it unjust. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we were overwhelmed with used PPE kits meant for incineration. Our incinerators were not designed to handle plastics, causing higher emissions. Despite this, we fulfilled our duty during the crisis. Spare parts were hard to obtain, yet we managed to safely dispose of hazardous waste. To now impose a penalty for environmental damage feels unfair. We will file our reply and strongly oppose this.” Regarding the facility relocation, Nilawar added, “After years of local opposition, we’re committed to moving. We’ve already paid R16 crore for land at Borivli-Patalganga, but the land hasn’t been allotted yet.”

Rs 16cr

Amount paid to acquire land for new facility