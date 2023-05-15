Mumbai: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's son Anuj out of coma

Anuj Patel was initially shifted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering a brain stroke on April 30, 2023. The local neurosurgeons had performed a surgery to stabilize his condition. He was later shifted to P. D. Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai for an operative procedure

Bhupendra Patel. File Pic/PTI

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's son Anuj Patel who had suffered a brain stroke has come out of coma, official sources said on Monday.

Anuj Patel was initially shifted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering a brain stroke on April 30, 2023. The local neurosurgeons had performed a surgery to stabilize his condition. He was later shifted to P. D. Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai for an operative procedure, sources added.

On May 1, Anuj was shifted from Gujrat to Mumbai via an air ambulance.

Neurosurgeon Dr. B.K. Misra performed the procedure on May 1 after which he had been under constant treatment and observation and had been admitted in the ICU, sources said.

According to the Statement released by Hinduja Hospital, "After the surgery and treatment, Anuj B. Patel is now better. He communicates, is out of a coma, and off the ventilator. The CT scan done today is satisfactory. His vitals are stable. Though, there is still a long road to recovery, it is indeed a satisfactory progress from the condition he was brought in. Anuj B. Patel will be shifted shortly to an alternative facility for prolonged rehabilitation."