BREAKING: Fire breaks out after gas leakage in Mumbai's Khar, 6 hurt

Six persons including two minor were injured in a fire that broke out following a gas cylinder leakage in the Khardanda area in Mumbai's Khar on Monday, BMC officials said.

According to the official, the incident was reported by Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) around 8.45 am.

"Around six people are injured and have been shifted to Bhabha Hospital for treatment. All are admitted to the ICU ward and have suffered major burn injuries. As per the primary finding, the fire broke out due to a gas leak," said the civic official.

The injured persons are identified as - Sakhubai Jaiswal, (65), Priyanka Jaiswal (26), Nikita Mandalik (26), Sunil Jaisawal (29), Yasha Chavan (07) and Pratham Jaiswal (06). All patients are under treatment.

"The fire was extinguished at 09.19 am," added the official