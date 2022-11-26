×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s father under police scanner
What even the poshest Mumbaikars couldn’t do, these G20 delegates did!
Mumbai: BMC plays safe over seized properties of tax defaulters
Mumbai: 1.2 lakh children in measles-hit areas to get an extra jab
Mumbai: 2,900 toilets in suburban slums to be repaired soon

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Guv Koshyari CM Shinde Dy CM Fadnavis pay tributes to martyrs of 2611 terror attacks

Mumbai: Guv Koshyari, CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis pay tributes to martyrs of 26/11 terror attacks

Updated on: 26 November,2022 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

They paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai

Mumbai: Guv Koshyari, CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis pay tributes to martyrs of 26/11 terror attacks

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pays homage at the Police Memorial on the occasion of the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Pic/PTI


Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day 14 years ago.


They paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, minister Deepak Kesarkar, Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, state Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other officials were present.



Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs.


On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at people killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores.

Also Read: Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks: Still recall that dark night when I visit the spot, says Chhotu Chaiwala

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.

The attack had begun on 26 November and lasted until 29 November. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, the Nariman House Jewish community centre were some of the places targeted by the terrorists.

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai terror attacks mumbai mumbai news 26/11 attacks the attacks of 26/11

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK