Mumbai hawkers' stalled hope: BMC's Town Vending Committee quagmire

The establishment of Town Vending Committees (TVCs) in 2014 and the attempts to formalise their operations and create a more organised vending landscape was a glimmer of hope
Pic/Shadab Khan
Key Highlights
- Mumbai and the metropolitan region has areas full of colourful kiosks of the hawkers
- In the midst of the city`s commotion, their kiosks offer a look into the city`s essence
- However, navigating this labyrinth of trade has been a difficult road
Every area across Mumbai and the metropolitan region has areas full of colourful kiosks of the hawkers—entrepreneurs who, with tenacity and inventiveness, have become a vital part of the city’s cultural and economic landscape.