Mumbai hawkers' stalled hope: BMC's Town Vending Committee quagmire

Mumbai hawkers' stalled hope: BMC's Town Vending Committee quagmire

Updated on: 23 December,2023 11:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjana Deshpande | sanjana.deshpande@mid-day.com

The establishment of Town Vending Committees (TVCs) in 2014 and the attempts to formalise their operations and create a more organised vending landscape was a glimmer of hope

Mumbai hawkers' stalled hope: BMC's Town Vending Committee quagmire

Pic/Shadab Khan


Key Highlights

  1. Mumbai and the metropolitan region has areas full of colourful kiosks of the hawkers
  2. In the midst of the city`s commotion, their kiosks offer a look into the city`s essence
  3. However, navigating this labyrinth of trade has been a difficult road

Every area across Mumbai and the metropolitan region has areas full of colourful kiosks of the hawkers—entrepreneurs who, with tenacity and inventiveness, have become a vital part of the city’s cultural and economic landscape.

