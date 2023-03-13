Mumbai: Health checkup drive reveals 28.9K city kids have issues

Nearly 4.4 lakh children and adolescents were screened from February 9 to March 3, in largest such exercise in past three years

The screening of kids was suspended for three years due to the pandemic. File pic

After a gap of almost three years, the health department has resumed screening schoolchildren for ailments. The exercise was put on ice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with schoolchildren, the civic body is also screening adolescents; and so far seven per cent of those screened have been found to be experiencing various issues, most of them minor.

The statewide ‘Aware Parent, Healthy Child’ campaign was launched in the city on February 9. As part of the campaign, checkups of children aged 18 years and below are ongoing. According to the BMC health department, 4,40,930 children were screened till March 3 and 28,931 children were found to be suffering from conditions.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior health official said, “Usually, we screen students of civic schools, but this time, under this campaign, we are screening all kids till the age of 18. So far, most children and adolescents who had issues were found to have dental, skin, eye and upper respiratory tract infections. We have to check whether any of the children have been diagnosed with a major illness. We referred the children to the nearest hospital for further treatment.”

According to the BMC health department, 265 teams have been constituted for the screenings, including 32 for schools, 161 for wards and 72 comprising Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram members.

Who’s getting screened

BMC’s Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare said that school and college-going kids as well as street children who do not go to school are being screened. Diseases, deficiencies and developmental disorders are being investigated by the teams. Children and adolescents found to be suffering from health problems are being referred to maternity homes, primary healthcare centres, peripheral and medical colleges and hospitals for treatment. About 24 lakh individuals are to be screened in Mumbai under this campaign.

Objectives of drive

The campaign seeks to provide health checkups, preventive and curative health and counselling facilities as well as ensure sick children receive immediate treatment.

Places where the drive is happening

Government, semi-government schools and junior colleges

Private schools

Schools for differently abled

Anganwadis

Private nursery schools

Child improvement homes

Orphanages

Social welfare and tribal department hostels

Health posts

Pertinent numbers

Age No of kids screened

0-6 1,70,252

6-10 94,903

10-18 1,75,775