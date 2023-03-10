Mumbai: Why did BMC stop washing roads after G20, ask activists

Activists say civic body must focus on root causes of pollution, dust problem

BMC workers use a vacuum machine to eliminate roadside dust in Goregaon in 2020. File Pic/Satej Shinde

In light of the city’s poor air quality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to use 200 vehicle-mounted air purifiers to combat pollution. However, the machines won’t be pressed into service until the end of the year. In an environment department meeting, which was held at the BMC headquarters on Wednesday, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar asked officials to prepare a standard operating procedure to reduce dust generated by construction and demolition work on a war footing as well as work on a project that would reduce air pollution.

It’s under this project, that the 200 air purifiers will be introduced. According to a BMC official, preparations are being made for the procurement of the purifiers and by the end of this year, all processes are expected to be completed. “The BMC will install dust controllers at Kala Nagar Junction, Mankhurd, Haji Ali, Dahisar East and Mulund Check Naka. The BMC also decided to procure 50 vehicle-mounted water sprinklers with road cleaners. The cleaning of roads with water will start after the monsoon,” said an official.

To encourage electric vehicles, the BMC has decided to set up 25 more charging points in multi-level public parking centres. Currently, there are around 486 such charging points in the city. Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Environment) Atul Patil; Sunil Sardar, officer on special duty, and other officials attended the meeting. Dr Kumar ordered officials to frame the SOP per the regulation of the Central Pollution Control Board and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and conduct a workshop for BMC officials to start work on dust control.

Also read: Mumbai: Dahisar, Malad civic pools to be opened in April

Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered the BMC to come up with pollution control remedies in the city. After this, the civic chief asked officials to review pollution control work. The BMC gave a work order for the processing of debris on February 7. “There will be two plants with a capacity to process 600 metric tonnes of debris daily in Gorai and in Navi Mumbai,” said an official. The project cost is around Rs 2,000 crore for 20 years.

Also, a waste-to-energy project will be launched in October 2025. “About 600 tonnes of waste will be processed as part of this,” said the official. Social activist Anil Galgali said, “What will we do until the air purifiers arrive? There are hundreds of illegal factories that are causing pollution. Also, norms must be followed strictly at construction sites.” He added, “The BMC should focus on the root causes of pollution until these air purifiers and sprinklers are introduced.”

Another civic activist, Sanjay Gurav said, “During the G20 summit BMC washed a few roads with water. Why didn’t they continue this practice after the summit? The BMC can use treated grey water for cleaning roads. Why are they waiting for sprinklers?”

486

No of EV charging points in the city