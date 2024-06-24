Mumbai: Heavy object from truck falls on and kills morning walker in Bandra

Morning walker dies in freak mishap on Turner Road; leaves behind aging parents who were dependent on him

Shreechand Asrani, 40, the victim

A 40-year-old Bandra resident lost his life after a heavy object meant for use in construction dropped from a truck and hit him. Cops said that the speeding truck lost its control and hit a tree and due to the impact the material dislodged from the truck and fell on the deceased. The Bandra police have arrested the truck driver for negligent driving.

The deceased Vijay Shreechand Asrani, 40, was a resident of Betsy Apartment, 146 Perry Road, off Turner Road, Bandra West. The truck driver, Manjur Alam Ansari, has been arrested. Based on the information provided by Asrani’s relative Shoven Shah, the police registered an FIR. According to police officials, the incident occurred on Sunday, June 23, early in the morning around 3.30 am when Asrani was on his morning walk near his home.

Speaking to mid-day, Shah said, “Early morning on Sunday, I received a call from the police informing us about Asrani’s accident. When I arrived at the hospital, we were told that he had lost his life while walking on Turner Road. He was struck by a heavy construction material that fell on his head from a truck.

The accident happened in the morning when a vehicle or the construction material hit a tree, causing the heavy object to dislodge and fall on his head, killing him instantly.” “His sudden death has devastated his parents, who were fully dependent on him. The family is in shock and grief as they try to come to terms with this unexpected loss,” Shah added.

Speaking to mid-day, senior police inspector Sanjay Marathe of Bandra police station said, “The speeding truck hit the tree and later the heavy object from the truck fell on Asrani. He was rushed to Bhabha hospital where he was declared dead before admission. We have arrested the truck driver.”