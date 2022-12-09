Mumbai: Heavy vehicles restricted in Worli on Dec 10, traffic police issues order

In the traffic notification, the police said that the entry is restricted for heavy vehicles on Dec 10 between 9.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs on- Annie Basant Road, E Mozes Road, Senapati Bapat Road and Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road
The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday issued traffic restrictions in Worli traffic division ahead of 'Feeding India Concert' at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Dec 10.
In the traffic notification, the police said that the entry is restricted for heavy vehicles on Dec 10 between 9.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs on- Annie Basant Road, E Mozes Road, Senapati Bapat Road and Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road.
The order issued by Gaurav Singh, DCP traffic, Mumbai said, on December 10, 'Feeding India Concert'- a Musical event is being organised at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and large number of crowd is expected to attend the event which may lead to traffic congestion on the roads leading towards programe venue in the Worli traliic divsion.
It said, in order to minimize traffic congestion in the area, entry of heavy vehicles needs to be
restricted by issuing an order on a temporary basis and to prevent any danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public the entry of heavy vehicles is restricted in the area.
The order further said that, whatever notification issued for Mumbai city in the past pertaining to heavy vehicles will remain intact.