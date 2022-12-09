Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Heavy vehicles restricted in Worli on Dec 10 traffic police issues order

Mumbai: Heavy vehicles restricted in Worli on Dec 10, traffic police issues order

Updated on: 09 December,2022 05:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

In the traffic notification, the police said that the entry is restricted for heavy vehicles on Dec 10 between 9.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs on- Annie Basant Road, E Mozes Road, Senapati Bapat Road and Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road

Mumbai: Heavy vehicles restricted in Worli on Dec 10, traffic police issues order

Representational Pic


The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday issued traffic restrictions in Worli traffic division ahead of 'Feeding India Concert' at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Dec 10. 


In the traffic notification, the police said that the entry is restricted for heavy vehicles on Dec 10 between 9.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs on- Annie Basant Road, E Mozes Road, Senapati Bapat Road and Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road.



The order issued by Gaurav Singh, DCP traffic, Mumbai said, on December 10, 'Feeding India Concert'- a Musical event is being organised at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and large number of crowd is expected to attend the event which may lead to traffic congestion on the roads leading towards programe venue in the Worli traliic divsion.


Also Read: Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah Urs: Mumbai Police issues traffic diversions in Mahim

It said, in order to minimize traffic congestion in the area, entry of heavy vehicles needs to be
restricted by issuing an order on a temporary basis and to prevent any danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public the entry of heavy vehicles is restricted in the area.

The order further said that, whatever notification issued for Mumbai city in the past pertaining to heavy vehicles will remain intact.

Do you think Mumbai`s air quality is worsening by the day?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai mumbai traffic mumbai news worli mumbai police

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK