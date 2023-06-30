Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Height Barrier' broken but no structural damage to Captain Gore flyover, says BMC

Updated on: 30 June,2023 05:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A container got stuck at the Captain Vinayak Gore flyover in Vile Parle on Friday morning

Mumbai: 'Height Barrier' broken but no structural damage to Captain Gore flyover, says BMC

A container got stuck while trying to cross the 'height barrier' on the underside of the bridge (Pic/BMC)

Mumbai: 'Height Barrier' broken but no structural damage to Captain Gore flyover, says BMC
Key Highlights

  1. A container got stuck while trying to cross the `height barrier` on the underside of the bridge
  2. The BMC separated parts of the `height barrier` with the help of gas cutters
  3. BMC stated that there is no danger to Captain Vinayak Gore`s flyover

A container got stuck at the Captain Vinayak Gore flyover in Vile Parle on Friday morning.


A container got stuck while trying to cross the 'height barrier' on the underside of the bridge.


As a result, the said 'height barrier' was broken and traffic was blocked.


BMC stated that there is no danger to Captain Vinayak Gore's flyover.

After the incident, BMC officers and Bridge Division staff immediately rushed to the spot and in cooperation with Mumbai Police and Mumbai Traffic Police started the process of diverting the traffic from an alternative route.

The BMC separated parts of the 'height barrier' with the help of gas cutters.

"Although the impact of the container damaged the 'height barrier' of the bridge, there was no damage to the structure of the bridge. Therefore, there is no danger to the bridge and the traffic on the bridge is moving smoothly," BMC said.

"Efforts are on to restore the traffic by removing the container. Also, proceedings are underway to file a case with the police against the concerned container driver," added the BMC.

 

vile parle mumbai brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai monsoon mumbai rains mumbai news

