Mumbai: Help me find my parrot!

Woman who had adopted African Grey appeals for help to find the bird who escaped through a hole in the window on June 12

The parrots with Naina Salian

Naina Salian, 42, a devoted animal rescuer residing in Kandivli, is appealing to the public for help in locating her missing African grey parrot named Coco. On June 12, Coco disappeared, leaving Naina, who has tirelessly saved over 100 animals, devastated.

Over the past 20 years, Naina has rescued various animals, including owls, snakes, kites, and parrots, and she considers her pets as part of her family. Coco, a 4-year-old African grey parrot, was adopted by Naina after her first parrot, Lucky, who was also rescued, brought her joy for seven years. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when Coco and Lucky flew through a hole in their apartment's caged window around 3 pm on June 12.

Coco

While Lucky was quickly found perched on a neighbouring building, Coco remains missing, leaving Naina desperate for any information about her beloved pet's whereabouts. Distressed, Naina suspects that Coco might have been forcibly confined in a cage, as African grey parrots often experience depression when separated from their bonded companions. She also fears that Coco may have become a target for other birds or possibly been harmed by someone who captured her.

In an attempt to find Coco, Naina has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for anyone who can provide information leading to her safe return. Describing Coco as her “child” and having showered her with love and care, Naina pleads with anyone who has information to report it immediately.

African grey parrots can be identified by their vibrant red tails and are known for their intelligence and friendly nature, which can make them susceptible to manipulation by strangers. Naina believes that someone may have taken advantage of Coco's friendly demeanour and convinced her to leave. She urges the public to stay vigilant and compassionate, appealing for their assistance in reuniting her with her beloved parrot.

Naina’s unwavering dedication to rescuing and caring for animals has established her as a well-known figure in the animal welfare community. Now, she finds herself on the other side, desperately seeking the safe return of Coco, who holds a special place in her heart. If you have any information regarding Coco’s whereabouts or have sighted a lost African grey parrot matching her description, please contact Naina Salian at 9833020882.

