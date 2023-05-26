Mumbai: Heritage double-decker BEST bus makes history

It became first vehicle to ply on MTHL to mark installation of a 180-metre deck slab on bridge

The bus usually ferries tourists on the iconic heritage route in south Mumbai

The heritage special bus from the Colaba depot of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) became the first vehicle to use the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) after the route was flagged off by the chief minister and deputy chief minister on Wednesday evening.

The open-deck double-decker buses that offer tourists trips on the heritage route in south Mumbai have been painted in the original Bombay tram colour scheme of the 1930s, complete with an off-white band and old-style lettering. The bus, on the historic run, ferried workers and engineers who have been involved in the construction of the iconic bridge.

BEST officials said bus no. 4049, used for the run, originally belonged to the Dharavi bus depot and would ply on route C-42 between Rani Laxmibai Chowk (Sion) and Mulund. It was converted into an open-deck bus last year for sightseeing after which it was sent to the Colaba depot. “The bus was refurbished and decorated for the event. It ferried workers and engineers,” said an official.

The bus traversed only a short distance but made history. It was flagged off to mark the installation of a 180-metre-long deck slab on the 21.8-km-long bridge. The route is likely to be opened to traffic by the end of 2023.

The BEST has been a witness to several historic events. The undertaking has now been working on upgrading its bus fleet and currently operates the largest fleet of electric buses in India, with 464 vehicles, including 56 in the premium segment. Officials said the BEST fleet will be 100 per cent electric by 2026, with over 10,000 buses.