Mumbai: Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized in Goregaon, one arrested

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A 24-year-old man was arrested with 270 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.09 crore from suburban Goregaon, city police said on Thursday.

A team of Dindoshi Police Station saw a man moving suspiciously during patrolling on Wednesday evening, an official said.

As the police team approached, he tried to flee on his motorbike and was apprehended, he said.

Police found 270 grams of heroin in the bag he was carrying. Further probe is on.

