Mumbai: Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized in Goregaon, one arrested

Updated on: 11 November,2022 09:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

A team of Dindoshi Police Station saw a man moving suspiciously during patrolling on Wednesday evening

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A 24-year-old man was arrested with 270 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.09 crore from suburban Goregaon, city police said on Thursday.


A team of Dindoshi Police Station saw a man moving suspiciously during patrolling on Wednesday evening, an official said.



As the police team approached, he tried to flee on his motorbike and was apprehended, he said.

Police found 270 grams of heroin in the bag he was carrying. Further probe is on. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

