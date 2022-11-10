Mumbai: Two killed, two injured in major accident on WEH near Goregaon

The Vanrai police have registered a case against the car driver under sections 279, 304 (A), 338 of the IPC and sections 134(A), 134(B), and 184 of the motor vehicle Act searching the accused

On Thursday, two men were killed and two others were injured in a road accident near Jay coach junction near Western Express Highway at Goregaon East in the wee hours.

According to police sources, a car driver lost control of his car and crossed the divider from southbound to north, and hit an auto-rickshaw followed by a motorcycle.

"While the auto-driver and passenger died during the treatment, the biker sustain injury and is under treatment at Jogeshwari's Trauma Care hospital. The sports car driver with number plate MH 47 K 2531 left the car near the spot after the accident and fled away," said a police officer.

The Vanrai police have registered a case against the car driver under sections 279, 304 (A), 338 of the IPC and sections 134(A), 134(B), and 184 of the motor vehicle Act searching the accused.

The deceased has been identified as, Rohit Pandit (23) auto driver, and Jinoy Molakpalli (48), a passenger who suffered grievous injuries and died during treatment in the hospital. Molakpalli was employed in a private company and was heading home when the accident occurred.

"Sachin Kaku (42) and Varun Shetty (53) a Bhayander resident working on the private farm, who were on their way home on the bike, sustained injuries in the accident and are admitted and under treatment," the officer added.

During the investigation, it has been revealed the accused car driver lost control of his car and crossed over the divider hitting the auto rickshaw first followed by the motorcycle on the North carriageway.

"On the complaint of Sachin Kaku. we have registered the case, the bodies of the two deceased were sent for post-mortem, and we are tracing the accused," said another officer from Vanrai police station

