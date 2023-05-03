Mumbai: Hooked with WhatsApp, and sunk on Telegram

Officer heading the like-and-earn scam probe details how the schemers work, and what precautions you must take

DCP Balsing Rajput

After shedding light on the inner workings of the ‘like-and-earn’ scam, mid-day reached out to DCP Balsing Rajput to learn how the police are combating the menace. He revealed that Telegram is the scamsters’ playground of choice because the app’s customer information is never shared. There are a total of 155 cases registered in Mumbai in connection with the scam and 38 are being investigated by the cyber cell.



What information does the Mumbai cyber team have about the scam and how are foreign phone numbers being utilised to execute it?

The scam is suspected to be orchestrated by foreign nationals and is happening on a large scale. Multiple teams are working on the case, and efforts are being made to apprehend the culprits. The scam involves the use of international phone numbers, which are utilised through various messaging apps. Initially, victims receive messages on WhatsApp and are later added to Telegram groups, where the scam is carried out. The Mumbai cyber team has contacted Telegram regarding the scam, but they have not shared any information about the perpetrators. Despite this setback, the team is working diligently to bring the fraudsters to justice. It is possible that the international phone numbers are a smokescreen, and the fraudsters are operating locally. Therefore, all possibilities are being explored at this stage of the investigation.

How challenging is it to track cyber scams when the perpetrators only have a digital presence and their real identities are unknown?

In the case of the like-and-earn scam, the use of Telegram as a platform poses a challenge as those behind the app do not cooperate with the investigation. Due to the technical complexities involved in such cases, we are using alternative methods, such as analysing banking details to track down the fraudsters. Multiple bank accounts are being used to transfer money, with the fraudsters opening savings and current accounts using false documents and also opening 20-30 corporate accounts using fake documents. They have even rented expensive premises in malls and posh areas for a few days to ensure that bank officials visit them and authorise the opening of corporate accounts, which are then used to transfer crores of rupees. Despite these challenges, law enforcement is committed to pursuing the case and bringing the fraudsters to justice.



Given the scale of the racket, do you suspect the involvement of foreigners, as was the case with Chinese crooks running the similar loan app scam?

At this stage, it cannot be denied that the fraudsters are using spoofing apps to conceal their true identity, which makes it difficult to track their location. It is possible that they are operating from a foreign country, or they may be located within India.



Is there any data available on the number of cases reported in the city and the number of cases detected so far?

Since February, over 100 cases related to the like-and-earn scam have been registered throughout the city, with 38 currently under investigation by the cyber cell. Unfortunately, only two to three cases have been resolved so far due to the complexity of the investigation. The fraudsters appear to have deep roots, making it challenging to uncover their entire operation. Despite this, every minor detail of the scam is being analysed, and we are optimistic about exposing the entire syndicate.



The cyber security department has issued advisories regarding various scams. Is there anything specific about the like-and-earn scam where victims are offered money before being duped?

The Mumbai cyber police have been conducting numerous awareness campaigns under the banner of 'Cyber Safe Mumbai', targeting corporate entities, business hubs, schools, colleges and senior citizens. Experts are invited to deliver lectures and educate the audience on how to prevent cyber fraud. Recently, over three lakh people participated in the cyber awareness campaign.