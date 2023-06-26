Mumbai: House collapse leaves four injured in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: The collapsed structure was a ground-plus-one building, and a portion of the first floor collapsed onto a nearby room

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) reported a house collapse incident at 8:36 a.m. today in Ramabai Ambedkar Colony, near the Dr. Ambedkar Statue in Ghatkopar East. An update on the situation was received at 9:05 a.m.

The collapsed structure was a ground-plus-one building, and a portion of the first floor collapsed onto a nearby room. Four individuals were injured and promptly taken to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. Dr. Manish, an Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) at Rajawadi Hospital, provided the following names of the injured:

Mahadev Khilare - 50 years old, male

Sunita Khilare - 42 years old, female

Rohit Khilare - 23 years old, male

Vaibhav Khilare - 20 years old, male

All four individuals are in stable condition and are receiving treatment on an outpatient basis at the hospital.

More details awaited.

In a separate incident in the city, the three-storeyed bungalow that caved in at Ghatkopar East on Sunday morning left a 53-year-old man and his 94-year-old mother trapped for hours. Naresh and Alka Palande, who live on the first floor of bungalow number B/7/166, were still trapped at the time of going to press after a portion collapsed. Meanwhile, three people were rescued.

According to eyewitnesses in the Chittaranjan Nagar area, there was a loud rumbling sound around 9.20 am, after which, parts of the structure started to cave in. Ajinkya Wani, a family friend of the Palandes, said Arayn, who lives on the first floor, managed to escape safely in the nick of time. “He heard some shouts from outside and came near the window. As soon as the building started to tilt to one side he jumped out of the window,” Ajinkya said.

Arayn’s father Naresh, a real estate agent, and grandmother Alka are trapped in the building. “They are tenants here for the past 5-6 years because their colony close by is under redevelopment,” Ajinkya said. Aryan’s mother Varsha was at her parent’s home in Mulund along with his younger sister Riya when the incident took place.

Sanjay Palande, a relative, said, “We rushed here as soon as we learned about the crash. The rescue operations have been on since morning, but the team has been unable to reach them. The first and ground floors of the building have fully sunk. The second floor came to the ground level.” Another relative said Naresh Palande was in the bathroom and his cell phone was on the bed, while Alka was in her room.